3 Bedroom House with Large Garage in Westover - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house with 1 1/2 baths and garage is located in Westover a few miles from the interstate. This large home features a covered back porch, yard, large basement with washer/dryer hookup, bonus space for office or storage, ceiling fans, natural light throughout the property, large kitchen, and family room. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. No pets are allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1906295)