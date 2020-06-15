6102 University Commons Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool volleyball court

Star City - Bedroom, 4 Bath Condo - Available 5/18 - This all-electric, first floor 4 bedroom, 4 bath unfurnished condo is located near Star City with easy access to I-68, Medical Center, and University Towncenter. The condo has a washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets, AC, and porch. The community has a pool, basketball court, volleyball court, and runs between the rail trail and Monongahela River. Tenants pay all utilities. No pets are allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1908866)