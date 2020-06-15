All apartments in Star City
6102 University Commons Dr.
6102 University Commons Dr.

6102 University Commons Drive · (304) 296-7930 ext. 104
Location

6102 University Commons Drive, Star City, WV 26505
Star City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6102 University Commons Dr. · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
volleyball court
Star City - Bedroom, 4 Bath Condo - Available 5/18 - This all-electric, first floor 4 bedroom, 4 bath unfurnished condo is located near Star City with easy access to I-68, Medical Center, and University Towncenter. The condo has a washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets, AC, and porch. The community has a pool, basketball court, volleyball court, and runs between the rail trail and Monongahela River. Tenants pay all utilities. No pets are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1908866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 University Commons Dr. have any available units?
6102 University Commons Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6102 University Commons Dr. have?
Some of 6102 University Commons Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 University Commons Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6102 University Commons Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 University Commons Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6102 University Commons Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Star City.
Does 6102 University Commons Dr. offer parking?
No, 6102 University Commons Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6102 University Commons Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6102 University Commons Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 University Commons Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6102 University Commons Dr. has a pool.
Does 6102 University Commons Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6102 University Commons Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 University Commons Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 University Commons Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 University Commons Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6102 University Commons Dr. has units with air conditioning.
