Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Under Contract -Sale Pending! Relaxing Rent-to-own home located just outside of town at 203 Old Pemberton Rd. 3 bed, 2 bath, dining room, family room, large laundry/ storage room downstairs. The home requires a down payment of $5000.00 and $1000 monthly. Come home and relax on the large deck, or soak in the jacuzzi tub! Call or message us for more details or to schedule a viewing. *Inside pictures coming soon!*