Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is nestled in a rural setting in Cheat Lake but close to boat docking, Rt. 43 and I-68 and just a short drive to Morgantown, WVU, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and NIOSH. Hardwood flooring throughout the first level and includes a 2 car garage and large unfinished basement. No Pets.