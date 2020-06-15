Victorian Arms

Amenities
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in South Hills - Property Id: 294719
City living in a private, neighborhood setting
Overlooking downtown Charleston from the top of Bridge Road
Conveniently located minutes from downtown
Within walking distance of restaurants, services, and shopping
Great School District
Quick and easy access to Corridor G and Kanawha State Forest
Onsite manager available 5 days a week
Laundry facilities in the buildings
Assigned parking spaces so you never have to worry about getting a spot in front of your building
On bus line
Family owned and operated
First month's rent & equal deposit due before move in
12 month lease to begin, shorter available thereafter
$36 non refundable credit/background check fee for first tenant, $26 each additional adult tenant
No pets, no smoking
We are currently showing the property using social distancing techniques and sanitizing surfaces and doorknobs between viewings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294719
Property Id 294719
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5836946)