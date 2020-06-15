Victorian Arms

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious two-bedroom apartment in South Hills - Property Id: 294719



City living in a private, neighborhood setting

Overlooking downtown Charleston from the top of Bridge Road

Conveniently located minutes from downtown

Within walking distance of restaurants, services, and shopping

Great School District

Quick and easy access to Corridor G and Kanawha State Forest

Onsite manager available 5 days a week

Laundry facilities in the buildings

Assigned parking spaces so you never have to worry about getting a spot in front of your building

On bus line

Family owned and operated



First month's rent & equal deposit due before move in

12 month lease to begin, shorter available thereafter

$36 non refundable credit/background check fee for first tenant, $26 each additional adult tenant

No pets, no smoking



We are currently showing the property using social distancing techniques and sanitizing surfaces and doorknobs between viewings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294719

Property Id 294719



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836946)