Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

Victorian Arms

1500 Bridge Road · (704) 574-5957
Location

1500 Bridge Road, Charleston, WV 25314

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 411 · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in South Hills - Property Id: 294719

City living in a private, neighborhood setting
Overlooking downtown Charleston from the top of Bridge Road
Conveniently located minutes from downtown
Within walking distance of restaurants, services, and shopping
Great School District
Quick and easy access to Corridor G and Kanawha State Forest
Onsite manager available 5 days a week
Laundry facilities in the buildings
Assigned parking spaces so you never have to worry about getting a spot in front of your building
On bus line
Family owned and operated

First month's rent & equal deposit due before move in
12 month lease to begin, shorter available thereafter
$36 non refundable credit/background check fee for first tenant, $26 each additional adult tenant
No pets, no smoking

We are currently showing the property using social distancing techniques and sanitizing surfaces and doorknobs between viewings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294719
Property Id 294719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

