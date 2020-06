Amenities

all utils included furnished refrigerator

COMING AVAILABLE SOON! Rooms available at 415 Woodlawn Ave. All utilities included in rent. No pets. Shared common areas , sitting room, kitchen, bath. Furnished rooms will include bed, chest or dresser, tv, mini fridge. Furnished rent $500, total cost to move in $630. Unfurnished rent $400, with total cost to move in $530. Call or message today for more details or to schedule a viewing.