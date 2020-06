Amenities

granite counters conference room

Professionally decorated offices with granite, marble with solid cherry paneling & trim. This suite has 5 offices & conference room with cherry & recessed lighting etc. The views of Beckley are Gorgeous! Common kitchen area for the floor as well as 2 large bathrooms. Very impressive office space. Water & sewer included. 2 other suites each with multiple offices are also available on this floor.