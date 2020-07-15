All apartments in West Salem
222 W Hamilton St.

222 West Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 West Hamilton Street, West Salem, WI 54669

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW MODERN 3 bed / 2 bath plus garage/workshop! Great old West Salem neighborhood! - Special price - $300/month reduction!

This brand new home has been rebuilt from the ground up! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a true master suite with it's own walk-in closet and bathroom. Also features a large 2+ car garage/workshop off of the alley. All on one level for easy access, kitchen/living room is wide open concept with a high end kitchen featuring quartz countertops and beautiful backsplash! Built to the highest standard of luxury and energy efficiency, there is nothing like this in original West Salem! Central air conditioning, LED light bulbs and all modern stainless appliances including dishwasher and over-range microwave! Tankless water heater, energy star insulated, and brand new everything.

Master suite has walk-in closet, large stand up tile shower, and luxury finishes. Main bathroom has double sinks and washer/dryer hookups as well as a full bathtub/shower. Wired up for high speed internet and wall-mount TV, everything is modern and new in this beautiful home!

Pets considered with refundable $250 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent. Resident is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.

No smoking inside of home. For more information, visit www.rentwithmvp.com.

(RLNE3338223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

