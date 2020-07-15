222 W Hamilton St.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW MODERN 3 bed / 2 bath plus garage/workshop! Great old West Salem neighborhood! - Special price - $300/month reduction!



This brand new home has been rebuilt from the ground up! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a true master suite with it's own walk-in closet and bathroom. Also features a large 2+ car garage/workshop off of the alley. All on one level for easy access, kitchen/living room is wide open concept with a high end kitchen featuring quartz countertops and beautiful backsplash! Built to the highest standard of luxury and energy efficiency, there is nothing like this in original West Salem! Central air conditioning, LED light bulbs and all modern stainless appliances including dishwasher and over-range microwave! Tankless water heater, energy star insulated, and brand new everything.



Master suite has walk-in closet, large stand up tile shower, and luxury finishes. Main bathroom has double sinks and washer/dryer hookups as well as a full bathtub/shower. Wired up for high speed internet and wall-mount TV, everything is modern and new in this beautiful home!



Pets considered with refundable $250 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent. Resident is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.



No smoking inside of home. For more information, visit www.rentwithmvp.com.



(RLNE3338223)