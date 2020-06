330 GRAND AVENUE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Traffic count exceeds 20,000 vehicles per day. Flexible office space for lease on Grand Avenue in Wausau. Six separate suites ranging in size from 260 square feet to 2,200 square feet. Rental rates are all inclusive. Suite #100 is 720 sq. ft. at $500/mo.; Suite 102 is 260 sq. ft. at $200/mo.; Suite 104 is 780 sq. ft. at $525/mo.; Suite 108 is 420 sq. ft. at $350/mo.; Suite 112 is 400 sq. ft. at $300/mo. All suites can be combined for a total of 2,580 sq. ft.