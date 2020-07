Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605



Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.



Master bedroom has a king-sized bedroom set, is quite spacious and has a private half bath. The secondary bedroom has a queen set.



Dining table has views into open concept living room to watch TV or the real wood burning fireplace.



Full kitchen stocked with all you need!

