12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oshkosh, WI

Finding an apartment in Oshkosh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...

716 Oregon Street Unit A
716 Oregon Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful 3-bedroom apartment in Downtown Oshkosh! - This apartment is so beautiful! It has three really nicely sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's above a commercial space on Oregon St.

333 Saratoga Avenue
333 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Recently updated 5 bedroom 2 full bath single family home featuring: - On suite bath in downstairs bedroom - Fully updated kitchen - Hardwood and new carpeting throughout - New stainless appliances including a dishwasher - Garage parking - Large

522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.

1403 South Main Street
1403 South Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.

628 Otter Avenue
628 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district.

319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.

112 S Eagle St
112 South Eagle Street, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
112 S Eagle St Available 06/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Oshkosh Close to Hwy 41 - Check Out A Virtual Tour Of The Unit Here!: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Oshkosh

310 Monroe St
310 Monroe Street, Neenah, WI
2 Bedrooms
$835
624 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home Modern kitchen Updated Bathroom Newer Windows Full basement with washer/dryer hookups Nice yard Pets ok with additional Fees Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard care and snow removal Rent $835

637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.

910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,

504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.

710 E Main St
710 East Main Street, Omro, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 1.5 story, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Kitchen features new cabinets, counter tops, range, frig and built in microwave. Large Living and Dining room 1st floor laundry room Sun porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oshkosh, WI

Finding an apartment in Oshkosh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

