522 Waugoo Ave A

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful renovated upper apt, utilities incl - Property Id: 298289



Beautiful newly renovated upper apartment. Brand new carpet, flooring, fixtures, and paint. It is a very spacious one bedroom apartment, perfect for a couple. The bedroom has two large walk in closets ( one 6x5, the other 7x4.5). The kitchen has a gas stove, updated antique sink, and a large pantry (6.5x4.5). The living room is 17x15 with two beautiful energy efficient windows. All windows have brand new blinds. The rent includes both utilities and water/sewage. Dogs will be allowed by a case by case basis, there will a one time pet fee of $200. Due to covid 19, masks and gloves will be provided for showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298289

Property Id 298289



(RLNE5847638)