All apartments in Oshkosh
Find more places like 522 Waugoo Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oshkosh, WI
/
522 Waugoo Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

522 Waugoo Ave A

522 Waugoo Avenue · (920) 841-9412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

522 Waugoo Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated upper apt, utilities incl - Property Id: 298289

Beautiful newly renovated upper apartment. Brand new carpet, flooring, fixtures, and paint. It is a very spacious one bedroom apartment, perfect for a couple. The bedroom has two large walk in closets ( one 6x5, the other 7x4.5). The kitchen has a gas stove, updated antique sink, and a large pantry (6.5x4.5). The living room is 17x15 with two beautiful energy efficient windows. All windows have brand new blinds. The rent includes both utilities and water/sewage. Dogs will be allowed by a case by case basis, there will a one time pet fee of $200. Due to covid 19, masks and gloves will be provided for showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298289
Property Id 298289

(RLNE5847638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Waugoo Ave A have any available units?
522 Waugoo Ave A has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Waugoo Ave A have?
Some of 522 Waugoo Ave A's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Waugoo Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
522 Waugoo Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Waugoo Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Waugoo Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 522 Waugoo Ave A offer parking?
No, 522 Waugoo Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 522 Waugoo Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Waugoo Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Waugoo Ave A have a pool?
No, 522 Waugoo Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 522 Waugoo Ave A have accessible units?
No, 522 Waugoo Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Waugoo Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Waugoo Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Waugoo Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Waugoo Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 522 Waugoo Ave A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Bend, WIHartford, WI
Green Bay, WI
Appleton, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity