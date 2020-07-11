/
apartments with washer dryer
49 Apartments for rent in Middleton, WI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 8 at 08:00am
3 Units Available
Downtown Middleton
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Middleton Hills
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Brownpoint Reserve
8850 Blackhawk Road, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1660 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownpoint Reserve has been thoughtfully designed (and wired) with smart layouts and top of the line finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sak's Woods
6619 Franklin Avenue
6619 Franklin Avenue, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
862 sqft
6619 Franklin Ave, Middleton, WI 53562 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - In Unit Laundry - 1 Parking Space In Rear - Near Schools and Bus Route Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Meadows
6418 University Avenue, 1C
6418 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Studio
$469
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private, lockable bedroom in 1st floor, 5-bedroom, carpeted apartment. Share kitchen and 2 baths with four other residents. Laundry in unit (plus common building laundry in basement), bathroom with shower.
Results within 1 mile of Middleton
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Results within 5 miles of Middleton
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
42 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
4 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Last updated July 3 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 06:56am
5 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
523 Donofrio Dr. 7
523 D'onofrio Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$990
778 sqft
West Towne Condo Loft - Property Id: 12230 This clean, well-kept, 778 sq. ft, loft-style unit is located conveniently close to West Towne Mall (across the street from REI) and the belt line.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3051 Greenway Trl
3051 Greenway Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 West Madison Duplex for Rent - Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 80327 Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom + office, 1.5 bath duplex located on Madison's west side just 6 miles from Epic and 7 miles to UW.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4203 Wanetah Trail
4203 Wanetah Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,930
2600 sqft
UNFURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL: NOW - 7/23/2020! Tons of space, incredible location! Large, family home in the highly sought-after Nakoma neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, 6
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in a wooded setting, carpet, vinyl floor in kitchen and bath. Walk-in closet, air conditioning, laundry in unit. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044.
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Regent
2605 University Avenue, 5
2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric.
Results within 10 miles of Middleton
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
