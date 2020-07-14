Gund Brewery Lofts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center e-payments

The historic Gund Brewery, a restored community landmark, was transformed to create 86 units of affordable housing that is conveniently located near many employers including Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, Viterbo College and Franciscan-Skemp. Along with an easy walk to work, many residents enjoy the amenities including a cyber-lounge, movie theatre, fitness center and more. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.