Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Gund Brewery Lofts

2130 South Ave · (608) 802-8030
Location

2130 South Ave, La Crosse, WI 54601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 332 · Avail. Oct 6

$901

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1199 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
e-payments
The historic Gund Brewery, a restored community landmark, was transformed to create 86 units of affordable housing that is conveniently located near many employers including Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, Viterbo College and Franciscan-Skemp. Along with an easy walk to work, many residents enjoy the amenities including a cyber-lounge, movie theatre, fitness center and more. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1st Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gund Brewery Lofts have any available units?
Gund Brewery Lofts has a unit available for $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Gund Brewery Lofts have?
Some of Gund Brewery Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gund Brewery Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Gund Brewery Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gund Brewery Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Gund Brewery Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Gund Brewery Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Gund Brewery Lofts offers parking.
Does Gund Brewery Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gund Brewery Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gund Brewery Lofts have a pool?
No, Gund Brewery Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Gund Brewery Lofts have accessible units?
No, Gund Brewery Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Gund Brewery Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gund Brewery Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Gund Brewery Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gund Brewery Lofts has units with air conditioning.

