Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

866 Daisy Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available August 1st, possibly sooner.



Located just on the outskirts of town off Jeffers Road, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space and a generous yard. The builder has also included a "bonus" room on the lower level - perfect for an office or home gym!



They also feature an attached 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, first floor laundry hookups, ceiling fans, central air, and high efficiency gas furnace.



Pets are not allowed in this unit. One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Applicants must have positive rental history and excellent credit. Please be aware that this area has active construction and lawns will not be in place at the time of move-in. They will be seeded at the first opportunity and tenants will be asked to assist with watering to ensure a full, lush lawn.



**Photos and video are from a similar unit with a very similar floor plan**



Please beware of duplicate postings on external websites, such as Craigslist, that copy the property information and post a signficantly lower rent. Those are scam ads to collect personal information. Always contact an agency directly for more information on their properties and never give out personal identifying information. Riverbend Rentals will never ask for any secure information or payment prior to a showing, formal application, or leasing.



No Pets Allowed



