All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 866 Daisy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
866 Daisy Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

866 Daisy Lane

866 Daisy Ln · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

866 Daisy Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 866 Daisy Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
866 Daisy Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available August 1st, possibly sooner.

Located just on the outskirts of town off Jeffers Road, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space and a generous yard. The builder has also included a "bonus" room on the lower level - perfect for an office or home gym!

They also feature an attached 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, first floor laundry hookups, ceiling fans, central air, and high efficiency gas furnace.

Pets are not allowed in this unit. One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Applicants must have positive rental history and excellent credit. Please be aware that this area has active construction and lawns will not be in place at the time of move-in. They will be seeded at the first opportunity and tenants will be asked to assist with watering to ensure a full, lush lawn.

**Photos and video are from a similar unit with a very similar floor plan**

Please beware of duplicate postings on external websites, such as Craigslist, that copy the property information and post a signficantly lower rent. Those are scam ads to collect personal information. Always contact an agency directly for more information on their properties and never give out personal identifying information. Riverbend Rentals will never ask for any secure information or payment prior to a showing, formal application, or leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Daisy Lane have any available units?
866 Daisy Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 866 Daisy Lane have?
Some of 866 Daisy Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 Daisy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
866 Daisy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Daisy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 866 Daisy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eau Claire.
Does 866 Daisy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 866 Daisy Lane does offer parking.
Does 866 Daisy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 Daisy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Daisy Lane have a pool?
No, 866 Daisy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 866 Daisy Lane have accessible units?
No, 866 Daisy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Daisy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 Daisy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 866 Daisy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 866 Daisy Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 866 Daisy Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire 3 BedroomsEau Claire Apartments with Balcony
Eau Claire Apartments with Garage
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity