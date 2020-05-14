All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 834 Chippewa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
834 Chippewa St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

834 Chippewa St

834 Chippewa Street · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

834 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Randall Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 834 Chippewa St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
834 Chippewa St Available 06/01/20 June 1st - UWEC-Area - 4BR House w/ Garage, Screen Porch, Washer/Dryer & More! $1360/mo ($340/person) - Located off Water Street and the UWEC lower campus, this 4BR/1ba home has two bedrooms on the main level and two upstairs with a 2-car garage and off-street parking. The home also features a 3-season porch with windows on all sides - perfect for enjoying a "mosquito-free" summer! Main-floor laundry with washer/dryer included.

Rent is $1300 per month (or $325/person) and includes water/sewer, garbage/recycling, and laundry. Lawn care is provided by owner.

Available for June 1st. NO PETS.

**Photos and video were taken in occupied unit in May 2020; unit cannot be shown in person due to COVID-19**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Chippewa St have any available units?
834 Chippewa St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 834 Chippewa St have?
Some of 834 Chippewa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Chippewa St currently offering any rent specials?
834 Chippewa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Chippewa St pet-friendly?
No, 834 Chippewa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eau Claire.
Does 834 Chippewa St offer parking?
Yes, 834 Chippewa St does offer parking.
Does 834 Chippewa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Chippewa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Chippewa St have a pool?
No, 834 Chippewa St does not have a pool.
Does 834 Chippewa St have accessible units?
No, 834 Chippewa St does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Chippewa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Chippewa St has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Chippewa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Chippewa St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 834 Chippewa St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire 3 BedroomsEau Claire Apartments with Balcony
Eau Claire Apartments with Garage
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity