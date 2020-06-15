All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6173 Aspen Meadow Ct

6173 Aspen Meadow Ct · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6173 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 08/01/20 West side twinhome-2 car attached garage - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room and 2 car attached garage. Amenities include central air, gas heat, deck/patio, first floor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microhood. Large storage room in basement. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Located just over a mile off the North Crossing/312, this is in-town country living at it's best! Placed at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in a private neighborhood with a large yard, it is close to shopping, schools and freeway access --- rental living at its best!!

Non-smoking unit. Dog considered with additional $100 per month pet rent and $500 pet deposit. Pet rent is non-negotiable.

Photos/video are of similar units with the same floor plan.

School District: Eau Claire; Roosevelt Elementary / DeLong Middle / North High

Nearby Stores, Attractions, & Landmarks:

Access to Hwy 312/North Crossing
Near to Clairemont Ave/Hwy 12 and I-94 access
Gordy's County Market
Brand new neighborhood park & ballfield
Hutchinson Technology
Silver Spring Foods
Menards Distribution

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2771921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have any available units?
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have?
Some of 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6173 Aspen Meadow Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct does offer parking.
Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6173 Aspen Meadow Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire 3 BedroomsEau Claire Apartments with Balcony
Eau Claire Apartments with Garage
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity