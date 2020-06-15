Amenities

6173 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 08/01/20 West side twinhome-2 car attached garage - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room and 2 car attached garage. Amenities include central air, gas heat, deck/patio, first floor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microhood. Large storage room in basement. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



Located just over a mile off the North Crossing/312, this is in-town country living at it's best! Placed at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in a private neighborhood with a large yard, it is close to shopping, schools and freeway access --- rental living at its best!!



Non-smoking unit. Dog considered with additional $100 per month pet rent and $500 pet deposit. Pet rent is non-negotiable.



Photos/video are of similar units with the same floor plan.



School District: Eau Claire; Roosevelt Elementary / DeLong Middle / North High



Nearby Stores, Attractions, & Landmarks:



Access to Hwy 312/North Crossing

Near to Clairemont Ave/Hwy 12 and I-94 access

Gordy's County Market

Brand new neighborhood park & ballfield

Hutchinson Technology

Silver Spring Foods

Menards Distribution



