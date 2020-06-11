529 Union St, Lower Unit

Amenities

529 Union St



Nice and convenient three-bedroom unit just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, Carson Park and UWEC campus! Available for rent starting June 1st, 2020!



Rent per room: $400

Security Deposit: $1,200

Term of Lease: 6/1/2020 - 5/25/2021

Parking: Off Street

Utilities Included: Garbage, Heat, Lawn Care, Snow Removal

Utilities Excluded: Electric, Phone/Cable/Internet and Water/Sewer

Pet Friendly: Cats and Dogs (fees required)

