529 Union St, Lower Unit

Amenities
529 Union St
Nice and convenient three-bedroom unit just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, Carson Park and UWEC campus! Available for rent starting June 1st, 2020!
Rent per room: $400
Security Deposit: $1,200
Term of Lease: 6/1/2020 - 5/25/2021
Parking: Off Street
Utilities Included: Garbage, Heat, Lawn Care, Snow Removal
Utilities Excluded: Electric, Phone/Cable/Internet and Water/Sewer
Pet Friendly: Cats and Dogs (fees required)
Nice and convenient three-bedroom unit just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, Carson Park and UWEC campus! Available for rent starting June 1st, 2020!
Rent per room: $400
Security Deposit: $1,200
Term of Lease: 6/1/2020 - 5/25/2021
Parking: Off Street
Utilities Included: Garbage, Heat, Lawn Care, Snow Removal
Utilities Excluded: Electric, Phone/Cable/Internet and Water/Sewer
Pet Friendly: Cats and Dogs (fees required)