529 Union St, Lower Unit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

529 Union St, Lower Unit

529 Union Street · (715) 316-9004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

529 Union Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Randall Park

Price and availability

529 Union St

Nice and convenient three-bedroom unit just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, Carson Park and UWEC campus! Available for rent starting June 1st, 2020!

Rent per room: $400
Security Deposit: $1,200
Term of Lease: 6/1/2020 - 5/25/2021
Parking: Off Street
Utilities Included: Garbage, Heat, Lawn Care, Snow Removal
Utilities Excluded: Electric, Phone/Cable/Internet and Water/Sewer
Pet Friendly: Cats and Dogs (fees required)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

