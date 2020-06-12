All apartments in Eau Claire
Last updated June 12 2020

3719 Flynn Place

3719 Flynn Pl · (715) 533-0170
Location

3719 Flynn Pl, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/05/20 This spacious, newly constructed in 2018, 2-bed 1-bath duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood, and available for rent through a private landlord. This unit is ground level, on a large, fully accessible wooded lot, with an open concept living/kitchen/dining area, electric heating and cooling, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and a 2-car attached garage.
Located next to Wildridge Golf Course in Eau Claire, this 1,000+ square foot apartment is available for rent August 5th for $1,150/month. Lawn care and trash/recycling is in included in the monthly rent. Dogs allowed with stipulations and additional fees. No cats allowed. Please email me at marissa.staves@gmail.com today to set up your showing!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3719-flynn-pl-eau-claire-wi-54703-usa/6b2aeeaa-d6e0-4b26-aa13-e62453bddbe9

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5824471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Flynn Place have any available units?
3719 Flynn Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3719 Flynn Place have?
Some of 3719 Flynn Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Flynn Place currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Flynn Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Flynn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Flynn Place is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Flynn Place offer parking?
Yes, 3719 Flynn Place does offer parking.
Does 3719 Flynn Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3719 Flynn Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Flynn Place have a pool?
No, 3719 Flynn Place does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Flynn Place have accessible units?
No, 3719 Flynn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Flynn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3719 Flynn Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Flynn Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3719 Flynn Place has units with air conditioning.
