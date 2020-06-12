3719 Flynn Place

Amenities

Available 08/05/20 This spacious, newly constructed in 2018, 2-bed 1-bath duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood, and available for rent through a private landlord. This unit is ground level, on a large, fully accessible wooded lot, with an open concept living/kitchen/dining area, electric heating and cooling, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and a 2-car attached garage.

Located next to Wildridge Golf Course in Eau Claire, this 1,000+ square foot apartment is available for rent August 5th for $1,150/month. Lawn care and trash/recycling is in included in the monthly rent. Dogs allowed with stipulations and additional fees. No cats allowed. Please email me at marissa.staves@gmail.com today to set up your showing!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3719-flynn-pl-eau-claire-wi-54703-usa/6b2aeeaa-d6e0-4b26-aa13-e62453bddbe9



No Cats Allowed



