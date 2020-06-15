All apartments in Coon Valley
Last updated June 15 2020

204 Viking St - Lot #44

204 Viking Street · (608) 782-3776 ext. 101
Location

204 Viking Street, Coon Valley, WI 54623

Price and availability

Amenities

2 BEDROOM HOME FOR SALE WITH LOTS OF RECENT UPDATES! - 1990, 14X70 Liberty, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in very good condition, lots of recent updates, includes stove and refrigerator, central air, steel roof, brand new front and back door entrances, 12X16 carport included, storage shed, 8X10 rear deck, washer/dryer hookups with brand new shower. Asking price is $22,900 (FOR SALE ONLY). Give Dan a call at (608) 385-5591 with any detailed questions or if wanting to schedule a time to view the unit please call our office at (608)782.3776.

(RLNE4829026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

