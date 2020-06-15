204 Viking St - Lot #44

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2 BEDROOM HOME FOR SALE WITH LOTS OF RECENT UPDATES! - 1990, 14X70 Liberty, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in very good condition, lots of recent updates, includes stove and refrigerator, central air, steel roof, brand new front and back door entrances, 12X16 carport included, storage shed, 8X10 rear deck, washer/dryer hookups with brand new shower. Asking price is $22,900 (FOR SALE ONLY). Give Dan a call at (608) 385-5591 with any detailed questions or if wanting to schedule a time to view the unit please call our office at (608)782.3776.



(RLNE4829026)