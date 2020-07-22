Apartment List
/
WI
/
brown deer
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brown Deer apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:27 PM
$
57 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
24 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Results within 10 miles of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
$
29 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,035
2351 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
$
5 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
$
13 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1174 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
$
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,210
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,471
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 20 at 09:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,164
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Marshall Manor located in Milwaukee's financial district at 1007 N.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Managed by Katz Properties.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Brown Deer, WI

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brown Deer apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brown Deer apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Brown Deer 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrown Deer 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBrown Deer 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBrown Deer 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBrown Deer Apartments with Balconies
Brown Deer Apartments with GaragesBrown Deer Apartments with GymsBrown Deer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrown Deer Apartments with ParkingBrown Deer Apartments with Pools
Brown Deer Apartments with Washer-DryersBrown Deer Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrown Deer Furnished ApartmentsBrown Deer Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WI
New Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIWest Bend, WISheboygan, WIOak Creek, WI
Glendale, WIMequon, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIWales, WIElm Grove, WIHartford, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College