Beloit, WI
1139 Park Avenue - 2
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

1139 Park Avenue - 2

1139 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1139 Park Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This duplex is very clean and has plenty of space. This is a perfect college place, or a great place for someone looking for two bedrooms in the heart of Beloit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1139 Park Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beloit, WI.
Is 1139 Park Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Park Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Park Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beloit.
Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Park Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Park Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
