Last updated June 4 2020

400 N Richmond Street

400 North Richmond Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

400 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI 54911

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
media room
Fabulous indoor pool and exercise room, all utilities included except for electric - all for $1,500 per month. Condo Unit on the fifth floor - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,400 sq. ft.

Located in the heart of downtown Appleton a short walk from restaurants, parks, shopping, theater, and other events that city living has to offer. Say no more to lawn work and shoveling.

Monthly rent includes:
- gas heat, water/sewer service and trash removal
- basic cable TV with showtime movie channels
- beautiful hardwood floors (except for 2 bedrooms)
- large private balcony with gas grill plus outdoor barbecue patio area
- stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range)
- washer/dryer in utility room
- underground parking for one car, one outside
- storage unit
- resident community lounge (w/full kitchen) available with reservations (great
for family get togethers or watching the Packer games.

-no smoking or pets
-rental application and one-month security deposit required

Richmond Terrace is a very safe and secured property with key fob entrance by residences only. It includes automatic sprinkler, smoke, and CO2 detection systems.

Available early July
Contact Wendy via email, ph., or text.
Wendyvdg143@gmail.com
920 475-4028

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

