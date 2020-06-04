400 N Richmond Street

Amenities

Fabulous indoor pool and exercise room, all utilities included except for electric - all for $1,500 per month. Condo Unit on the fifth floor - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,400 sq. ft.



Located in the heart of downtown Appleton a short walk from restaurants, parks, shopping, theater, and other events that city living has to offer. Say no more to lawn work and shoveling.



Monthly rent includes:

- gas heat, water/sewer service and trash removal

- basic cable TV with showtime movie channels

- beautiful hardwood floors (except for 2 bedrooms)

- large private balcony with gas grill plus outdoor barbecue patio area

- stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range)

- washer/dryer in utility room

- underground parking for one car, one outside

- storage unit

- resident community lounge (w/full kitchen) available with reservations (great

for family get togethers or watching the Packer games.



-no smoking or pets

-rental application and one-month security deposit required



Richmond Terrace is a very safe and secured property with key fob entrance by residences only. It includes automatic sprinkler, smoke, and CO2 detection systems.



Available early July

Contact Wendy via email, ph., or text.

Wendyvdg143@gmail.com

920 475-4028