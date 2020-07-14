All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Franklin Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Franklin Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Franklin Station

2303 Franklin Avenue East · (206) 202-6492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2303 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 335 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
Dogs
rent: $40
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: On-site storage: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Franklin Station have any available units?
Franklin Station has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Franklin Station have?
Some of Franklin Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Station currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Station is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Station offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Station offers parking.
Does Franklin Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Franklin Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Station have a pool?
No, Franklin Station does not have a pool.
Does Franklin Station have accessible units?
No, Franklin Station does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Franklin Station has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Franklin Station?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity