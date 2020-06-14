Apartment List
/
WA
/
pasco
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:31 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pasco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
5 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
2 Units Available
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$815
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
928 S. Elm St
928 South Elm Street, Kennewick, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
Fully Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - This beautiful home is fully remodeled and updated through out. It is located on the corner of 10th av and Elm St in Kennewick.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pasco, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pasco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Pasco 1 BedroomsPasco 2 BedroomsPasco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasco 3 Bedrooms
Pasco Apartments with BalconyPasco Apartments with GaragePasco Apartments with GymPasco Apartments with Parking
Pasco Apartments with PoolPasco Apartments with Washer-DryerPasco Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasco Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WARichland, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College