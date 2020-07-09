10 Apartments for rent in Ellensburg, WA with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2310 N Brentwood St
2310 Brentwood Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1161 sqft
2310 N Brentwood St Available 08/06/20 Make This Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Your Home! - This newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout! Open Kitchen, living room and dining area. Wood flooring in all common areas and carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 E Kristen Ave
505 Kristen Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
505 E Kristen Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - This newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home has central heat and air conditioning. Kitchen has a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 College Pl.
1703 College Place, Ellensburg, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1637 sqft
1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
506 E Helena Avenue - 1
506 E Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
High end 3 BR townhouse with private backyard. Enjoy the open floor plan with the dining room opening to backyard. Spacious bedrooms with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Close to hospital & schools. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
507 N Ruby Street - 1
507 N Ruby St, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 BR 21/2 Bath High end Townhouse, granite counter tops, with tile in baths , spacious bedrooms with individual bathrooms, efficiency heating and a/c system throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer and microwave, hi-speed internet.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
206 E 7th Avenue - 1
206 E 7th Ave, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 BR 21/2 Bath High end Townhouse, granite counter tops, with tile in baths , spacious bedrooms with individual bathrooms, efficiency heating and a/c system throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer and microwave, hi-speed internet.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1012 E 19th Avenue - 1
1012 East 19th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Well designed 3 BR duplex with vaulted ceilings, laundry center, patio and storage. Enjoy the open floor plan. Spacious bedrooms. Close to CWU. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided. Application Fee of $50.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
508 E Helena Avenue - 1
508 E Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
High end 3 BR townhouse with private backyard. Enjoy the open floor plan with the dining room opening to backyard. Spacious bedrooms with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Close to CWU. Cats ok Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1401 N Water St - 3
1401 N Water St, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
New, High End Townhouse located at 14th & Water near CWU. Your kitchen provides lots of cabinet space & opens to a great room. The living/dining area is spacious with 9 ft ceilings and laminate flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ellensburg, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ellensburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

