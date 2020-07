Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly carport conference room hot tub key fob access media room online portal

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The Lakes Apartments are a welcome retreat. A place to relax, regroup and re-calibrate your senses. The charm of the Lakes Apartments starts with their innovative design full of meandering streams, lakes, fountains and lush, green woodlands. Inside your apartment home, discover spacious, modern floorplans with amenities like spiral staircases, wood-burning fireplaces and soaring cathedral ceilings that bring in lots of natural light. Nature, luxury and possibility-The Lakes Apartments are what living in the Northwest is all about.