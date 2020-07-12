Apartment List
7 Apartments for rent in Burlington, VT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

5 Units Available
Winooski
Keen's Crossing
65 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-89, local universities and UVM Medical Center. Grassy courtyard, movie room and covered parking available. Walk-in closets, kitchen pantry and washer/dryer hookups available in some units.

1 Unit Available
South Burlington South
409 Farrell St Apt 107
409 Farrell Street, South Burlington, VT
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.

2 Units Available
South Burlington South
Clock Tower Square -
14 Bacon Street, South Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Burlington's Urban Residential Haven Currently occupied by executives, medical residents, medical fellows, and medical students, business owners, teachers and retirees. Very quiet. Only 14 total units.

1 Unit Available
Winooski
55 Platt Street
55 Platt Street, Winooski, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
55 Platt Street Available 07/15/20 55 Platt Street- Available Now - AVAILABLE NOW - Brand new 4 bedroom house! This unit has hardwood floors throughout and a large kitchen with custom cabinets, spacious counter tops and stainless steel appliances!
Results within 5 miles of Burlington

1 Unit Available
Shelburne
157 Collamer Circle
157 Collamer Circle, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1600 sqft
Enjoy a quiet neighborhood connected to wooded trails, minutes from Shelburne town, and an easy drive down Spear Street to UVM and downtown Burlington.

1 Unit Available
Colchester Village
521 Bay Road
521 Bay Road, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Nice 2BR apartment with back deck and large level yard in desirable Colchester location walking distance to Colchester's bike path and Lake Champlain. Lockable storage unit located in basement for additional storage needs.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington

1 Unit Available
Essex Junction
7 Rivendell Drive
7 Rivendell Drive, Essex Junction, VT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2400 sqft
7 Rivendell Drive Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Plus Office/5th Bedroom Colonial on a large, private lot in Essex Junction. - Enjoy this spacious single family home in a quiet Essex Junction neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burlington, VT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

