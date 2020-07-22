Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Christiansburg, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Christiansburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available Now! - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
220 ROUDABUSH Drive
220 Roudabush Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1890 sqft
Two Story Home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Also a two car garage. HOA cuts grass. All appliances, Deck, Convenient to shopping and easy access to By Passes Lease start date is January 2, 2020. Call Rebecca for Showing 808-8709

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.
Results within 5 miles of Christiansburg

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4080 Riner Road
4080 Riner Road, Riner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
4080 Riner Road Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom home in Riner - This 2 Bedroom home in Riner is within walking distance to Auburn Schools. It has a private driveway with plenty of parking and several out buildings.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McBryde
924 McBryde Lane
924 Mcbryde Lane, Blacksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Care Garage - This is a 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath House with a 2-car garage. Unit has hardwood floors and carpet along with a heat pump, washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and disposal.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Results within 10 miles of Christiansburg

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Downey Street
500 Downey Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 Downey Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Radford - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom home in Radford has a detached garage and an outbuilding. Inside it has hardwood floors and a nice layout.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside Park
213 Pine Drive
213 Pine Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2680 sqft
Wonderful Blacksburg Home Available Now! - This spacious 4 Bed; 2.5 Bath home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a detached garage. Virtual tour available now: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WtAgAEr1nj9 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5778761)

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
807 10th Street
807 10th Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Radford Cottage, 2BR / 1 BA Available March 2020 - This 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is located in central Radford location. Private driveway with carport. It will be Available mid-March 2020. Gas Furnace Heat No Pets and No Smoking at this location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Christiansburg, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Christiansburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

