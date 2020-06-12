328 Tazewell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This is an adorable home nestled in Bluefield VA close to restaurants, bars, stores, and more! This 3br house has a large kitchen, with an island for those who love to cook!?? It has a vintage look with saloon doors too! You can even cozy up next to the fireplace with a nice cup of hot cocoa during the winter months!??

One time move-in fee of $500 required, along with $40 app fee per applicant over the age of 18. Criminal background, Eviction, Credit, and income checks required. We are unable to accept HUD, Section 8, or Felony Convictions.