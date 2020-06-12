All apartments in Bluefield
328 Tazewell Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

328 Tazewell Avenue

328 Tazewell Avenue · (833) 325-2533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

328 Tazewell Avenue, Bluefield, VA 24605

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
This is an adorable home nestled in Bluefield VA close to restaurants, bars, stores, and more! This 3br house has a large kitchen, with an island for those who love to cook!?? It has a vintage look with saloon doors too! You can even cozy up next to the fireplace with a nice cup of hot cocoa during the winter months!??
One time move-in fee of $500 required, along with $40 app fee per applicant over the age of 18. Criminal background, Eviction, Credit, and income checks required. We are unable to accept HUD, Section 8, or Felony Convictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Tazewell Avenue have any available units?
328 Tazewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bluefield, VA.
What amenities does 328 Tazewell Avenue have?
Some of 328 Tazewell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Tazewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
328 Tazewell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Tazewell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluefield.
Does 328 Tazewell Avenue offer parking?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 328 Tazewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Tazewell Avenue have a pool?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 328 Tazewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Tazewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Tazewell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Tazewell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
