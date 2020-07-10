8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Enoch, UT
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2390 sqft
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Enoch
2384 W 5900 N
2384 West 5900 North, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Single Family Ranch Style on 2.5 Acres in Big Meadow - Enjoy 2.5 acres in a single family home with animal rights. Rent: $1500.00 Security Deposit: $2250.00 Monthly Trash Pick Up: $14.00 Monthly Water: $35.
665 W 1400 N #38
665 W 1400 N, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Brand New 4 Bedroom House - Very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Includes dishwasher, laundry hook ups, central air. No pets or smoking allowed. Renters insurance required. $1550 per month with a $1650 security deposit.
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - **Pending Application** 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.
1046 N Cedar BLVD
1046 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Pet negotiable! 3 bed/1.5 bath home, No smoking or vaping. Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Washer/dryer hookups. Dryer hookup is for both gas and electric Tenants are responsible for landscape care. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply.
Results within 10 miles of Enoch
1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2304 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home in South West Knolls subdivision with 2 car garage. Laundry hook ups and big fenced back yard. Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.
1399 S Southern View DR - 1
1399 South Southern View Drive, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed/2 bath twinhome is located on the south of Cedar City, close to major shops and the recreational center. Offers plenty of storage in the garage! Sq ft 1290. No smoking inside. Central Air conditioner and gas heating.