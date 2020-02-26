All apartments in Texarkana
Find more places like 3804 Olive St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texarkana, TX
/
3804 Olive St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3804 Olive St.

3804 Olive St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3804 Olive St, Texarkana, TX 75503

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! - Apply today for this beautiful completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath home! This home has recently been updated from top to bottom, inside & out with all new appliances, new lighting & ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, new sinks & faucets, new doors & hardware, new electrical outlets, beautiful new flooring, new metal roof & new paint! Nothing went untouched! This home features a nice open living, dining & kitchen with french doors to the back yard & located in a quiet well established neighborhood. To qualify applicants must have an income of 3xs the rent, must provide current and previous landlord reference, and have no evictions or judgments on your background, $25 application fee. Tenant pays water, electric & gas. For more information please inquire by Text or call @ 903-720-0089

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4558580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Olive St. have any available units?
3804 Olive St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texarkana, TX.
How much is rent in Texarkana, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texarkana Rent Report.
Is 3804 Olive St. currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Olive St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Olive St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Olive St. is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Olive St. offer parking?
No, 3804 Olive St. does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Olive St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Olive St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Olive St. have a pool?
No, 3804 Olive St. does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Olive St. have accessible units?
No, 3804 Olive St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Olive St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Olive St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 Olive St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 Olive St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Pleasant Grove
5911 Richmond Rd
Texarkana, TX 75503

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, TX