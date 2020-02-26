3804 Olive St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! - Apply today for this beautiful completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath home! This home has recently been updated from top to bottom, inside & out with all new appliances, new lighting & ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, new sinks & faucets, new doors & hardware, new electrical outlets, beautiful new flooring, new metal roof & new paint! Nothing went untouched! This home features a nice open living, dining & kitchen with french doors to the back yard & located in a quiet well established neighborhood. To qualify applicants must have an income of 3xs the rent, must provide current and previous landlord reference, and have no evictions or judgments on your background, $25 application fee. Tenant pays water, electric & gas. For more information please inquire by Text or call @ 903-720-0089



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4558580)