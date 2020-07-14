All apartments in San Antonio
The BLVD at Medical Center

4980 USAA Blvd · (210) 446-5290
Location

4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0733 · Avail. Aug 14

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 0734 · Avail. Aug 21

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Aug 25

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0631 · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The BLVD at Medical Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
carport
Situated in a prime neighborhood of San Antonio, our apartments have direct access to major highways like Interstate 10 and Loop 410, making commuting timely and painless. A few minutes away are some of the area's largest employers, such as USAA, South Texas Medical Center, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Valero Energy, cutting the commute time down even more! For entertainment options, nearby shopping centers include La Cantera, The Rim, and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center with several stores and restaurants. Traveling to downtown San Antonio is just a 15-minute drive, with the famous Alamo and River Walk as well as unique dining and shopping opportunities. Everything you need is just a short drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The BLVD at Medical Center have any available units?
The BLVD at Medical Center has 10 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The BLVD at Medical Center have?
Some of The BLVD at Medical Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The BLVD at Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
The BLVD at Medical Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The BLVD at Medical Center pet-friendly?
Yes, The BLVD at Medical Center is pet friendly.
Does The BLVD at Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, The BLVD at Medical Center offers parking.
Does The BLVD at Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The BLVD at Medical Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The BLVD at Medical Center have a pool?
Yes, The BLVD at Medical Center has a pool.
Does The BLVD at Medical Center have accessible units?
No, The BLVD at Medical Center does not have accessible units.
Does The BLVD at Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The BLVD at Medical Center has units with dishwashers.
