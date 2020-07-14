The BLVD at Medical Center

Amenities
Situated in a prime neighborhood of San Antonio, our apartments have direct access to major highways like Interstate 10 and Loop 410, making commuting timely and painless. A few minutes away are some of the area's largest employers, such as USAA, South Texas Medical Center, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Valero Energy, cutting the commute time down even more! For entertainment options, nearby shopping centers include La Cantera, The Rim, and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center with several stores and restaurants. Traveling to downtown San Antonio is just a 15-minute drive, with the famous Alamo and River Walk as well as unique dining and shopping opportunities. Everything you need is just a short drive away!