Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room elevator on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area carport coffee bar conference room doorman guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby online portal package receiving playground sauna trash valet

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Galatyn Station, our residents can come home to a life of luxury and ease. At our Richardson apartments, residents can choose from a variety of one and two-bedroom homes that feature amenities designed to enhance your lifestyle. Each home will come with a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, elegant modern lighting, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Throughout the community at our luxury apartments in Richardson, TX, residents can enjoy the resort-style swimming pool with a tanning deck, fitness center, and game room. Our residents can find everything they need at our apartments for rent in Richardson. Come home to Galatyn Station and schedule your visit today!