Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court cc payments e-payments hot tub internet cafe lobby media room trash valet volleyball court

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Buckingham's 1 and 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Step inside to find a state-of-the-art fitness center, 2 sparkling swimming pools with waterscapes, a multipurpose sports court and a spectacular setting that includes a serene lake with jogging paths. Camden Buckingham is minutes from the world-class Northpark Center. Its close proximity to the DART Rail and Highways 75 and 635 also means there is a smooth commute in just about any direction. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.