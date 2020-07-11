Camden Buckingham

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $92, Valet Living (trash pickup) $28, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limits. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Each resident receives one parking space. All other parking is first-come, first-served. Visitor parking along the back row of the community.
Detached garages are available for $65-90/month; Carports for $20-35/month.