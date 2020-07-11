All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like Camden Buckingham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
Camden Buckingham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Camden Buckingham

430 Buckingham Rd · (707) 376-9773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0932 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 0931 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0323 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 0930 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Buckingham.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
media room
trash valet
volleyball court
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Buckingham's 1 and 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Step inside to find a state-of-the-art fitness center, 2 sparkling swimming pools with waterscapes, a multipurpose sports court and a spectacular setting that includes a serene lake with jogging paths. Camden Buckingham is minutes from the world-class Northpark Center. Its close proximity to the DART Rail and Highways 75 and 635 also means there is a smooth commute in just about any direction. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $92, Valet Living (trash pickup) $28, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limits. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Each resident receives one parking space. All other parking is first-come, first-served. Visitor parking along the back row of the community. Detached garages are available for $65-90/month; Carports for $20-35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Buckingham have any available units?
Camden Buckingham has 39 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Buckingham have?
Some of Camden Buckingham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Buckingham currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Buckingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Buckingham pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Buckingham is pet friendly.
Does Camden Buckingham offer parking?
Yes, Camden Buckingham offers parking.
Does Camden Buckingham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Buckingham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Buckingham have a pool?
Yes, Camden Buckingham has a pool.
Does Camden Buckingham have accessible units?
No, Camden Buckingham does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Buckingham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Buckingham has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Buckingham?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with GymRichardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity