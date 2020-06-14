14 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 46
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 42
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 41
1 of 39
"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt
It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pharr renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.