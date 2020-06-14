Apartment List
/
TX
/
pearland
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

25 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pearland, TX

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadow Creek Ranch
40 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Results within 5 miles of Pearland
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 04:01pm
Edgebrook
13 Units Available
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, outdoor grills, walk-in closets and laundry connections. Minutes from NASA and Baybrook Mall and convenient to Galveston, Texas City and central Houston.
Results within 10 miles of Pearland
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Braeswood Place
28 Units Available
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1582 sqft
Units have huge walk-in closets for maximum storage. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a huge sparkling pool. Property very conveniently located.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Braeswood Place
51 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Astrodome
26 Units Available
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1206 sqft
Fitness center with machines and free weights, spinning room, yoga/pilates studio, and group classes. Furnished apartments and seven-month leases available. Less than a mile to Texas Medical Center and Braes Bayou.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
16 Units Available
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1211 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Astrodome
15 Units Available
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Astrodome
11 Units Available
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
29 Units Available
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
987 sqft
Park-like landscaping with courtyards, pond and fountain. On-site management and maintenance, along with night patrols. Walking distance from shopping and dining, including Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
23 Units Available
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1195 sqft
Spa-like bathrooms with porcelain tile, solid slab countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Fitness center with cardio and lifting equipment, TRX and yoga/spinning room. Dog park with pet wash stations surrounded by trees. Just blocks from I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
32 Units Available
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1003 sqft
Upgraded community that is very conveniently located near Highway 59. Property also has a 30-day guarantee.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
39 Units Available
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1244 sqft
High ceilings with huge windows. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Movie room with theater-style seating for twenty. Fitness room with exercise machines, free weights and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Museum District
7 Units Available
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,427
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
MacGregor
11 Units Available
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Greenway - Upper Kirby
26 Units Available
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$3,085
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,234
1902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the prestigious Upper Kirby District. Townhomes, garden lofts, penthouses and apartments with luxury amenities such as alfresco kitchens and private yards. Residents enjoy access to sky-view lounge and on-site restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
The Museum District
35 Units Available
Southmore
5280 Caroline St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,896
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,288
2988 sqft
Located in the Museum District. Open-plan apartments and penthouses with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Property features a private park and a pool deck with spectacular views of downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
32 Units Available
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1276 sqft
Property is a brand new community that is situated in a very walkable neighborhood that residents particularly enjoy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Astrodome
23 Units Available
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
927 sqft
Celebrate a casual lifestyle with all of the amenities of nearby downtown Houston. Pet-friendly units feature W/D hookup, appliances, and extra storage. Pool and doorman on site with 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 4 at 03:54pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
4 Units Available
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, with a new gym, monthly social activities and gated access. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. Near Brays Bayou and Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 3 at 06:54pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$659
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Neartown - Montrose
2 Units Available
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garrott in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Pearland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pearland Rent Report. Pearland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pearland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pearland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pearland Rent Report. Pearland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pearland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pearland rents decline sharply over the past month

Pearland rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pearland stand at $1,107 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,354 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pearland's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pearland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Pearland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Pearland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pearland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Pearland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Pearland.
    • While Pearland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pearland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Pearland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland 3 BedroomsPearland Accessible ApartmentsPearland Apartments under $1,000Pearland Apartments under $1,100
    Pearland Apartments under $900Pearland Apartments with BalconyPearland Apartments with GaragePearland Apartments with GymPearland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPearland Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Pearland Apartments with ParkingPearland Apartments with PoolPearland Apartments with Washer-DryerPearland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPearland Furnished ApartmentsPearland Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
    Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Shadow Creek Ranch

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine