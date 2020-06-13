Apartment List
TX
/
pasadena
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
2 Units Available
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Roble in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
62 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
40 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
23 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1085 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated May 12 at 03:33pm
31 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 24 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park On Burke in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$820
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Meadowbrook - Allendale
16 Units Available
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
897 sqft
We are a gated community located in South Houston only minutes away from I-45, Highway 3 and Hobby Airport.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We also have all bills paid units available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Edgebrook
29 Units Available
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$698
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
986 sqft
Saltwater swimming pool with a pebble stone sundeck. Kitchens with breakfast bars. Laundry facility, on-site management, and online rent payment for convenience. Give minutes to I-45.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pasadena, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pasadena renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

