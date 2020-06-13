68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
8 Units Available
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1111 sqft
In Pasadena, near Strawberry Park, Bayshore Medical Center and Alameda Mall. Features at the pet-friendly community include a pool, assigned covered parking and a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1085 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 24 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park On Burke in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Meadowbrook - Allendale
3 Units Available
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Meadowbrook - Allendale
17 Units Available
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1089 sqft
We are a gated community located in South Houston only minutes away from I-45, Highway 3 and Hobby Airport.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We also have all bills paid units available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
$
Clear Lake
48 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
16 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pasadena rent trends were flat over the past month

Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pasadena, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Pasadena.
    • While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pasadena.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

