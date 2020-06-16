3600 Denia Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas residents. We have master bedroom downstairs with a door access to back yard, another bedroom with it's own bathroom, maid quarters with full bathroom, half bath and an elegant formals at the front and middle of the house. Upstairs we have two bedrooms sharing a full bath, spacious balcony with access from both bedrooms and living room, all with elegant hard wood floors.