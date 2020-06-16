All apartments in Mission
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

3600 Denia Court

3600 Denia Ct · (956) 525-0936
Location

3600 Denia Ct, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2786 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas residents. We have master bedroom downstairs with a door access to back yard, another bedroom with it's own bathroom, maid quarters with full bathroom, half bath and an elegant formals at the front and middle of the house. Upstairs we have two bedrooms sharing a full bath, spacious balcony with access from both bedrooms and living room, all with elegant hard wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Denia Court have any available units?
3600 Denia Court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3600 Denia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Denia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Denia Court pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Denia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 3600 Denia Court offer parking?
No, 3600 Denia Court does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Denia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Denia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Denia Court have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Denia Court has a pool.
Does 3600 Denia Court have accessible units?
No, 3600 Denia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Denia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Denia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Denia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Denia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
