3206 Hill Crest Dr

VERY NICE YET AFFORDABLE APARTMENT!!



3200 Hill Crest Mission TX



This two story building is located on the very corner of Hill Crest Dr. and Mile 2!



Enjoy an open floor concept gives you endless possibilities with what to do with the space. These units have a very nice selection of neutral paint, white trim and tile kitchen counters. Convenient washer and dryer hook ups. Spacious bedroom areas should fit a King Size bed. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove.



3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS



RENT $750 / DEP $450



3 Bed 2 Bath



Assigned Parking

Tile Floors

Very well kept interior units

Washer and Dryer Connections

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit! Restrictions and fees may apply.



To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month’s proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



