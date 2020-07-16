All apartments in Mission
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

3206 Hill Crest Dr

3206 Hill Crest Drive · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3206 Hill Crest Drive, Mission, TX 78573
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $750 · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VERY NICE YET AFFORDABLE APARTMENT!!

3200 Hill Crest Mission TX

This two story building is located on the very corner of Hill Crest Dr. and Mile 2!

Enjoy an open floor concept gives you endless possibilities with what to do with the space. These units have a very nice selection of neutral paint, white trim and tile kitchen counters. Convenient washer and dryer hook ups. Spacious bedroom areas should fit a King Size bed. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove.

3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS

RENT $750 / DEP $450

3 Bed 2 Bath

Assigned Parking
Tile Floors
Very well kept interior units
Washer and Dryer Connections
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit! Restrictions and fees may apply.

APPLY ONLINE! WWW.RENTNOWRGV.COM
EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month’s proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

(RLNE5929386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have any available units?
3206 Hill Crest Dr has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have?
Some of 3206 Hill Crest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Hill Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Hill Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Hill Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Hill Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Hill Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Hill Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 3206 Hill Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3206 Hill Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Hill Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Hill Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Hill Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
