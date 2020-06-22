All apartments in Mission
3200 Anita St Apt 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3200 Anita St Apt 1

3200 Anita Street · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX 78573
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3200 -3305 ANITA ST · Avail. now

$620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!
Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing layout for all bedrooms for everyone's  convenience! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site  near supermarkets, parks, entertainment and more!! Don't miss out on this great promotion and move in today! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath townhouses with kitchen appliances and connections for your washer and dryer included! Located off of Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.

Assigned parking spaces
Kitchen appliances included (Refrigerator and stove)
Washer and dryer connections
Police officer on site
1,100 SqFt
Housing and section 8 accepted
No water or light services included

These units are pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply.
EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

DISCLAIMER
All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed.  All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate. Easy payments online and through cash card. Convenience fees may apply . Apartments, units, homes, condominiums and townhouses prices and availability subject to sudden change. Not all units might be vacant. Temporary special promotions may increase or decrease the deposit and rent price.

(RLNE3739403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have any available units?
3200 Anita St Apt 1 has a unit available for $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have?
Some of 3200 Anita St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Anita St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Anita St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Anita St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Anita St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Anita St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
