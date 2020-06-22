3200 Anita St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!

Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing layout for all bedrooms for everyone's convenience! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets, parks, entertainment and more!! Don't miss out on this great promotion and move in today! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath townhouses with kitchen appliances and connections for your washer and dryer included! Located off of Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.



Assigned parking spaces

Kitchen appliances included (Refrigerator and stove)

Washer and dryer connections

Police officer on site

1,100 SqFt

Housing and section 8 accepted

No water or light services included



These units are pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply.

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



