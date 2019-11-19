All apartments in Mission
Find more places like 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission, TX
/
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10

2010 Miroslava Avenue · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mission
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX 78573
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2010 MIROSLAVA · Avail. now

$530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 Miroslava · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN TODAY!!
Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M. Bentsen Elementary, Memorial Middle School and La Joya Palmview High School. This complex has 3-bedroom apartments on the second floor and 1-bedroom apartments on the first floor. All units are completely tiled. The open floor concept lends itself to some great time to relax and dine at spacious kitchen and living area. Kitchen counter tops are tile for easy cleaning, and bright and fresh look. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove with oven. Washer and dryer connections provided in unit to facilitate your laundering needs. Recently built in 2014, so very nice fans, Ac, Water Heater and paint.

3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHROOMS
RENT $775/ DEP $450

1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM
RENT $530/ DEP $450

Trash Service Included
Assigned Parking
Tile Floors
Recently Built
Washer and Dryer Connections
Section 8 or Housing Programs Welcome No water or light services included
This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee
EASY TO LEASE! CALL US FOR AVAILABILITY. RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501
____________________________________________________________
Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments. To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

(RLNE3935287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have any available units?
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 has 2 units available starting at $530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have?
Some of 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 does offer parking.
Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd
Mission, TX 78572
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road
Mission, TX 78572
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St
Mission, TX 78572
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd
Mission, TX 78572

Similar Pages

Mission 1 BedroomsMission 2 Bedrooms
Mission 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Apartments with Pool
Mission Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity