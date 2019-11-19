2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

MOVE IN TODAY!!

Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M. Bentsen Elementary, Memorial Middle School and La Joya Palmview High School. This complex has 3-bedroom apartments on the second floor and 1-bedroom apartments on the first floor. All units are completely tiled. The open floor concept lends itself to some great time to relax and dine at spacious kitchen and living area. Kitchen counter tops are tile for easy cleaning, and bright and fresh look. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove with oven. Washer and dryer connections provided in unit to facilitate your laundering needs. Recently built in 2014, so very nice fans, Ac, Water Heater and paint.



3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHROOMS

RENT $775/ DEP $450



1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM

RENT $530/ DEP $450



Trash Service Included

Assigned Parking

Tile Floors

Recently Built

Washer and Dryer Connections

Section 8 or Housing Programs Welcome No water or light services included

This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee

EASY TO LEASE! CALL US FOR AVAILABILITY. RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments. To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).



