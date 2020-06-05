Apartment List
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Laguna Vista, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
12 Cypress Point
12 Cypress Point Drive, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the 17th fairway of the golf course. Huge back patio for entertaining family and friends. The backyard has citrus trees and mature palm trees.There is a vinyl clad fence.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3405 sqft
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
907 Hallam Street - 4
907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
1300 sqft
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT* *New carpet upstairs* *New flooring in bathrooms* *New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen* *Fresh paint* Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Vista

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Vista

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
209 W Hibiscus Street
209 West Hibiscus Street, South Padre Island, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2602 sqft
This is your chance to live in the ever so desired South Padre Island!!! Escape to this beautiful and bright, fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1454 sqft
Luxury corner Condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully Furnished. Marble counter tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
115 Amberjack St.
115 East Amberjack Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Centrally located, corner unit on South Padre Island. Perfect location for a local! 1/2 block from the beach and very close to entertainment district. Tenant pays electricity. Large bedrooms and large south facing balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.

1 of 20

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laguna Vista, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laguna Vista renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

