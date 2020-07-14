King Place Apartments

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 single, $50 couples, $20 co-signer
Deposit: $500 and $750
Additional: Flat fee for water, trash, gas and pest control. $49 studio, $53 1 bedroom, $67 2 bedroom. Renter's insurance required. $25 per month for rent if lease is shorter than 12 months. $50 extra per month in rent if resident wants the upgrade appliance package.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: must be inside cat only and litter trained, males need to be fixed