July 14 2020

King Place Apartments

4700 King Street · (903) 228-3545
Location

4700 King Street, Greenville, TX 75401

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
accessible
game room
online portal
For Senior Living, King Place Apartments in Greenville, Texas has the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail. Spacious by design, this apartment home community hosts the most desirable of amenities. Qualities unmatched in apartment living can be realized in any of our spacious studio, one and two-bedroom floorplans. Our professionally trained staff is eager to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. Contact us today for more information about the perfect place for Senior Living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 single, $50 couples, $20 co-signer
Deposit: $500 and $750
Additional: Flat fee for water, trash, gas and pest control. $49 studio, $53 1 bedroom, $67 2 bedroom. Renter's insurance required. $25 per month for rent if lease is shorter than 12 months. $50 extra per month in rent if resident wants the upgrade appliance package.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: must be inside cat only and litter trained, males need to be fixed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King Place Apartments have any available units?
King Place Apartments has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does King Place Apartments have?
Some of King Place Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
King Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, King Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does King Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, King Place Apartments offers parking.
Does King Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, King Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does King Place Apartments have a pool?
No, King Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does King Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, King Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does King Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, King Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does King Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, King Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
