Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard parking 24hr maintenance internet access accessible game room online portal

For Senior Living, King Place Apartments in Greenville, Texas has the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail. Spacious by design, this apartment home community hosts the most desirable of amenities. Qualities unmatched in apartment living can be realized in any of our spacious studio, one and two-bedroom floorplans. Our professionally trained staff is eager to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. Contact us today for more information about the perfect place for Senior Living!