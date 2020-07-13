Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee (non refundable): 1 Bedrooms $150.00; 2 Bedrooms $250.00; 3 Bedrooms $350.00; Risk Fees are applicable and are a case by case basis starting at $150.00 - $1,050.00
Additional: Water Fee 1 Bedroom 1 BAth $25.00 2 Bedroom 1 Bath $30.00 2 Bedroom 2 Bath $35.00 3 Bedroom 2 Bath $40.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breed; Weight limit: 20 lbs and Height limit: 25 inches
Parking Details: Parking Permits are required for all residents. Any visitors must check in online every 24 hours.