Chaparral
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Chaparral

Open Now until 5:30pm
6520 Red Sierra Dr · (817) 756-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1324 · Avail. now

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 1-1002 · Avail. now

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 1-1022 · Avail. now

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1221 · Avail. now

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 1-322 · Avail. Sep 30

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 1-1523 · Avail. now

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chaparral.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
playground
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas. We are located in an excellent school district, with local parks nearby. The I-820 near us makes it easy to get to amazing restaurants, great entertainment, and shopping. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, youve come to the right place. You will have the option of newly remodeled two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. The kitchen area will be beautifully designed with black appliances and a gorgeous backsplash. New light fixtures, ceiling fans, vinyl floor, and faucets will be found throughout the apartment home. A gracious relaxing lifestyle is awaiting you at Chaparral Apartments. From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Chaparral Apartments is going to offer some of the best amenities in apartment living! The sparkling swimming pool is a great place to relax and cool off from the Texas heat. There is something for everyone at Chaparral Apartments. Give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to new possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee (non refundable): 1 Bedrooms $150.00; 2 Bedrooms $250.00; 3 Bedrooms $350.00; Risk Fees are applicable and are a case by case basis starting at $150.00 - $1,050.00
Additional: Water Fee 1 Bedroom 1 BAth $25.00 2 Bedroom 1 Bath $30.00 2 Bedroom 2 Bath $35.00 3 Bedroom 2 Bath $40.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breed; Weight limit: 20 lbs and Height limit: 25 inches
Parking Details: Parking Permits are required for all residents. Any visitors must check in online every 24 hours.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chaparral have any available units?
Chaparral has 8 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Chaparral have?
Some of Chaparral's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chaparral currently offering any rent specials?
Chaparral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chaparral pet-friendly?
Yes, Chaparral is pet friendly.
Does Chaparral offer parking?
Yes, Chaparral offers parking.
Does Chaparral have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chaparral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chaparral have a pool?
Yes, Chaparral has a pool.
Does Chaparral have accessible units?
No, Chaparral does not have accessible units.
Does Chaparral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chaparral has units with dishwashers.
