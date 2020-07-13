Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking online portal playground

Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas. We are located in an excellent school district, with local parks nearby. The I-820 near us makes it easy to get to amazing restaurants, great entertainment, and shopping. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, youve come to the right place. You will have the option of newly remodeled two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. The kitchen area will be beautifully designed with black appliances and a gorgeous backsplash. New light fixtures, ceiling fans, vinyl floor, and faucets will be found throughout the apartment home. A gracious relaxing lifestyle is awaiting you at Chaparral Apartments. From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Chaparral Apartments is going to offer some of the best amenities in apartment living! The sparkling swimming pool is a great place to relax and cool off from the Texas heat. There is something for everyone at Chaparral Apartments. Give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to new possibilities.