Villas de Serenada

Amenities
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area. We're directly off of Highway 183 with easy access to I-820, International Parkway, and other major highways. Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth are only a few miles away, along with major employers like DFW and Texas Health Hospital HEB. Your favorite destinations in dining, shopping, and entertainment are all nearby, like Albertson’s, Kroger, Old West Cafe, Crazy Cowboy, and Euless Family Life Center. All with close proximity to some of the finest schools in Euless.
We are proud to offer newly renovated, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our spacious residences feature all-electric kitchens with a pantry and breakfast bar, plush carpeting, tile and hardwood-style floors, generous closet space, central air conditioning and heating, and mini and vertical blinds. Select homes inclu