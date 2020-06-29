All apartments in Euless


Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Villas de Serenada

301 Fair Oaks Blvd · (817) 873-6345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX 76039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1317 · Avail. Oct 2

$818

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0420 · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 0315 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas de Serenada.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
conference room
game room
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area. We're directly off of Highway 183 with easy access to I-820, International Parkway, and other major highways. Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth are only a few miles away, along with major employers like DFW and Texas Health Hospital HEB. Your favorite destinations in dining, shopping, and entertainment are all nearby, like Albertson’s, Kroger, Old West Cafe, Crazy Cowboy, and Euless Family Life Center. All with close proximity to some of the finest schools in Euless.

We are proud to offer newly renovated, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our spacious residences feature all-electric kitchens with a pantry and breakfast bar, plush carpeting, tile and hardwood-style floors, generous closet space, central air conditioning and heating, and mini and vertical blinds. Select homes inclu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas de Serenada have any available units?
Villas de Serenada has 10 units available starting at $818 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas de Serenada have?
Some of Villas de Serenada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas de Serenada currently offering any rent specials?
Villas de Serenada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas de Serenada pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas de Serenada is pet friendly.
Does Villas de Serenada offer parking?
Yes, Villas de Serenada offers parking.
Does Villas de Serenada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas de Serenada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas de Serenada have a pool?
Yes, Villas de Serenada has a pool.
Does Villas de Serenada have accessible units?
Yes, Villas de Serenada has accessible units.
Does Villas de Serenada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas de Serenada has units with dishwashers.
