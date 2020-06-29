Villas de Serenada

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 conference room game room lobby online portal

Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area. We're directly off of Highway 183 with easy access to I-820, International Parkway, and other major highways. Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth are only a few miles away, along with major employers like DFW and Texas Health Hospital HEB. Your favorite destinations in dining, shopping, and entertainment are all nearby, like Albertson’s, Kroger, Old West Cafe, Crazy Cowboy, and Euless Family Life Center. All with close proximity to some of the finest schools in Euless.



We are proud to offer newly renovated, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our spacious residences feature all-electric kitchens with a pantry and breakfast bar, plush carpeting, tile and hardwood-style floors, generous closet space, central air conditioning and heating, and mini and vertical blinds. Select homes inclu