Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Nash

8213 Meadow Rd · (972) 497-1071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8213 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 1221 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 1250 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Unit 1336 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Nash.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Nash apartments offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in North Dallas, TX. These luxury apartments in midtown Dallas provide a beautiful place to call home in the middle of all of the greatness that Dallas city has to offer. You'll find plenty to explore and experience, no matter your hobbies and interests. Each home is designed and laid out to offer that dream home feel youve always wanted with the upscale amenities that youd expect to find in North Dallas luxury apartments. High ceilings, wood-style flooring, sleek, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and LED lighting are just some of the amenities youll find throughout your home. Youll also have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, clubhouse, cyber caf and coffee bar, fitness center and yoga/spin studio and a barbecue area that are located throughout our community surrounding your home.If youve been looking for the excitement that comes with new apartments in Dallas, you wont want to miss the beauty of The Nash!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Nash have any available units?
The Nash has 32 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Nash have?
Some of The Nash's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Nash currently offering any rent specials?
The Nash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Nash pet-friendly?
Yes, The Nash is pet friendly.
Does The Nash offer parking?
Yes, The Nash offers parking.
Does The Nash have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Nash offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Nash have a pool?
Yes, The Nash has a pool.
Does The Nash have accessible units?
Yes, The Nash has accessible units.
Does The Nash have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Nash has units with dishwashers.
