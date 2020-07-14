Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

The Nash apartments offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in North Dallas, TX. These luxury apartments in midtown Dallas provide a beautiful place to call home in the middle of all of the greatness that Dallas city has to offer. You'll find plenty to explore and experience, no matter your hobbies and interests. Each home is designed and laid out to offer that dream home feel youve always wanted with the upscale amenities that youd expect to find in North Dallas luxury apartments. High ceilings, wood-style flooring, sleek, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and LED lighting are just some of the amenities youll find throughout your home. Youll also have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, clubhouse, cyber caf and coffee bar, fitness center and yoga/spin studio and a barbecue area that are located throughout our community surrounding your home.If youve been looking for the excitement that comes with new apartments in Dallas, you wont want to miss the beauty of The Nash!