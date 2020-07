Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage internet access trash valet accessible fire pit guest parking key fob access media room new construction smoke-free community

While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors. If you are interested in leasing an apartment, we are available to set up virtual tours. Thank you for understanding. Located in the heart of the beloved M Streets. and directly across from Glencoe Park and the Katy Trail, you'll feel right at home in any one of our luxurious apartments in Dallas, Texas, at The Gentry on M Streets. Offering the perfect blend of contemporary urban living with a cozy neighborhood feel, we're just minutes from your classes at Southern Methodist University, shopping at North Park Center, and so much more. At the end of a long day, you'll be proud to come home to the hardwood-style flooring, reliable stainless steel appliances, and intuitive room-to-room design that are featured in each of our available studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans. ...