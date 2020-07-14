The Estara Apartment Homes

Amenities

Welcome home to The Estara Apartments in Dallas, Texas! If youre looking for charming apartments for rent in Vickery Meadow, youve come to the right place. Our community provides affordable one-bedroom apartments in East Dallas and an ideal location. With easy access to Interstate 635 and Northwest Highway, you have a quick and convenient commute to anywhere in the area. These apartments near Medical City in Dallas are central to many shopping, dining, and entertainment options including Dallas Athletic Club, Firewheel Town Center, Cinemark Movie Theater, Town East Mall, Market East, Centerville Park, and Celebration Station, and our apartments are near the Dallas Arboretum. Amazing employment opportunities are around the corner because our apartments are near Texas Instruments. Several area schools are close by, including Shands Elementary, Charles A. Gill Elementary, Dallas Christian School, Remington College-Dallas Campus, and Eastfield College, and our apartments are also near Richland College.



Our newly renovated apartments in East Dallas feature open and spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel and jet black appliances, ceiling fans, private fenced backyards, and so much more! We also have faux-wood flooring, cozy fireplaces, and 2-inch faux wood blinds in select apartments. All of our energy-efficient homes include new low-E windows and CFL light bulbs. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in East Dallas are certain to fit your needs.



With stunning grounds, lush landscaping, and relaxing hammocks, you will feel as though you are living on an exclusive resort at The Estara Apartments in Vickery Meadow. Our sparkling and serene resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen area, with gas barbecue grills, provide residents with a getaway right in their own community. Get fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center that overlooks our Kids Zone, or grab coffee in our Resident Relaxation Lounge. The Estara Apartments has everything you could ask for, including free bicycle rentals, an outside playground for kids, and an outdoor life-size chess/checkers set. As a pet-friendly apartment community in Vickery Meadow, we also have an on-site dog park. Our apartments are on the DART bus line. Youve found the best apartments in Vickery Meadow and rentals in East Dallas. Make Estara Apartments your home today.