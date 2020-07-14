All apartments in Dallas
The Estara Apartment Homes

11321 Woodmeadow Parkway · (972) 702-7190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX 75228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-07-122 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 7-07-114 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 7-07-221 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-13-247 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 6-06-240 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 14-14-150 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

See 23+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-11-259 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 12-12-254 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 12-12-257 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Estara Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
Welcome home to The Estara Apartments in Dallas, Texas! If youre looking for charming apartments for rent in Vickery Meadow, youve come to the right place. Our community provides affordable one-bedroom apartments in East Dallas and an ideal location. With easy access to Interstate 635 and Northwest Highway, you have a quick and convenient commute to anywhere in the area. These apartments near Medical City in Dallas are central to many shopping, dining, and entertainment options including Dallas Athletic Club, Firewheel Town Center, Cinemark Movie Theater, Town East Mall, Market East, Centerville Park, and Celebration Station, and our apartments are near the Dallas Arboretum. Amazing employment opportunities are around the corner because our apartments are near Texas Instruments. Several area schools are close by, including Shands Elementary, Charles A. Gill Elementary, Dallas Christian School, Remington College-Dallas Campus, and Eastfield College, and our apartments are also near Richland College.\n\nOur newly renovated apartments in East Dallas feature open and spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel and jet black appliances, ceiling fans, private fenced backyards, and so much more! We also have faux-wood flooring, cozy fireplaces, and 2-inch faux wood blinds in select apartments. All of our energy-efficient homes include new low-E windows and CFL light bulbs. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in East Dallas are certain to fit your needs.\n\nWith stunning grounds, lush landscaping, and relaxing hammocks, you will feel as though you are living on an exclusive resort at The Estara Apartments in Vickery Meadow. Our sparkling and serene resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen area, with gas barbecue grills, provide residents with a getaway right in their own community. Get fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center that overlooks our Kids Zone, or grab coffee in our Resident Relaxation Lounge. The Estara Apartments has everything you could ask for, including free bicycle rentals, an outside playground for kids, and an outdoor life-size chess/checkers set. As a pet-friendly apartment community in Vickery Meadow, we also have an on-site dog park. Our apartments are on the DART bus line. Youve found the best apartments in Vickery Meadow and rentals in East Dallas. Make Estara Apartments your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult 18 or older.
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom | $250 2 bedroom | $350 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: Opportunity fees may apply anywhere between $0-one months' rent based on criteria
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $4; Trash $12
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; weight must be under 30 lbs; pet interview required
Parking Details: Reserved uncovered parking is $15 monthly; Covered parking (carport) is $20 monthly.
Storage Details: On select patios at no additional charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Estara Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Estara Apartment Homes has 51 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Estara Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Estara Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Estara Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Estara Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Estara Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Estara Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Estara Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Estara Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Estara Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Estara Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Estara Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Estara Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Estara Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Estara Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Estara Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Estara Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
